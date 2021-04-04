HyperBurn 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,813.00 (HYPR)

HyperBurn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One HyperBurn coin can currently be purchased for about $11.69 or 0.00020048 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HyperBurn has traded up 136.7% against the dollar. HyperBurn has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $1,813.00 worth of HyperBurn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00308097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00093071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.82 or 0.00754063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028257 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00017375 BTC.

HyperBurn Profile

HyperBurn’s total supply is 665,954 coins and its circulating supply is 556,976 coins. HyperBurn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

HyperBurn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperBurn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperBurn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperBurn using one of the exchanges listed above.

