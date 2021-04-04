HyperCash Trading Up 26.7% Over Last Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002351 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $62.11 million and $15.32 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,416.08 or 0.99679693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00036731 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.16 or 0.00942194 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.80 or 0.00472330 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.13 or 0.00319309 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00099134 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002381 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

