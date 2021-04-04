HyperExchange Market Cap Achieves $1.63 Million (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $70,845.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperExchange has traded up 98.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00076175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.00304909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.60 or 0.00762541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00091074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00016655 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

