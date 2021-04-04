HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of HyreCar worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HyreCar by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in HyreCar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Get HyreCar alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. HyreCar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.97.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.