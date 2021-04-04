Hyve Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.99 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Hyve token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00075353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.15 or 0.00312685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00092232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.40 or 0.00765526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028678 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017648 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,582,265 tokens. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars.

