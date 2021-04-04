I/O Coin Hits Market Cap of $4.23 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $37,723.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,788,316 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

