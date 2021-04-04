iBTC Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded down 54.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, iBTC has traded down 50.4% against the dollar. One iBTC coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. iBTC has a total market cap of $16,695.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00074714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.28 or 0.00309337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.40 or 0.00765142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00091623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,317.08 or 0.99511512 BTC.

iBTC Coin Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

iBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

