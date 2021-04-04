ichi.farm Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00075671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.00313986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.09 or 0.00772883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00092533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00016706 BTC.

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

