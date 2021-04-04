ICHI Reaches Market Cap of $42.43 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. ICHI has a market cap of $42.43 million and $236,478.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $15.66 or 0.00026834 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00074286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00311123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.66 or 0.00758383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00090852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017397 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,709,093 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.