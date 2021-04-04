Iconic Token Price Hits $0.48 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $16,827.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00074655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.29 or 0.00306511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00091785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.96 or 0.00764099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,270.73 or 0.99617179 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins and its circulating supply is 8,168,783 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

