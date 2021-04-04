Ideaology Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Ideaology has a market cap of $4.02 million and $409,781.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.54 or 0.00698030 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00070794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027919 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,579 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

