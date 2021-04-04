Idle Price Hits $11.59 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Idle token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.59 or 0.00019725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $161,942.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idle has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.00312277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00093064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.28 or 0.00759598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00017723 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,289,423 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

