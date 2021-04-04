Ignition Market Capitalization Achieves $396,760.92 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Ignition has traded 173.5% higher against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $396,760.92 and approximately $91.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,242.93 or 0.99609888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00037075 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00097746 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001192 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,415,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,401,862 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.