Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Illumina posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.35.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 24.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,649 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a 1-year low of $254.16 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

