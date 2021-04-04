Illuvium (ILV) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 24 Hours

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and $848,137.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Illuvium has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $81.29 or 0.00139139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,296 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

