Illuvium Price Tops $75.24 on Top Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Illuvium has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $75.24 or 0.00128935 BTC on major exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $749,132.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00075882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.71 or 0.00328520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.69 or 0.00775751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00092392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00028471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016849 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,296 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

