ImageCoin Price Down 34.7% This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $486,655.65 and approximately $143,898.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000833 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,059,962 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

