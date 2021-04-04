imbrex One Day Trading Volume Tops $104.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, imbrex has traded up 34.1% against the dollar. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $221,918.24 and approximately $104.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00052592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00692667 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027884 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

