Immatics’ (IMTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMTX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

IMTX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. 320,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at $26,968,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at $26,525,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 803,611 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 457,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

