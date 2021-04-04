Incent Price Up 158.3% Over Last Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $109,002.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Incent has traded 158.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0815 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00074871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.18 or 0.00314340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00092369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.84 or 0.00764347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028577 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

