Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Position Trimmed by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,122 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.35% of Independent Bank Group worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $7,983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,173,025 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

