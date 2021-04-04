Indexed Finance Price Down 11.8% This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00008049 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $189,844.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00074714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.28 or 0.00309337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.40 or 0.00765142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00091623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,317.08 or 0.99511512 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.