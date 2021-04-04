Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,504,000 after purchasing an additional 451,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 662,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 60,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

