Infinitecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $10.58 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 956.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $10.58 million and $4,515.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 303.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

