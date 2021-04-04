Infinitus Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $595,774.00 (INF)

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Infinitus Token has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $595,774.00 worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Infinitus Token has traded 155.8% higher against the US dollar. One Infinitus Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00074841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.58 or 0.00310428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.01 or 0.00771052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00091863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,386.72 or 0.99818212 BTC.

Infinitus Token Token Profile

Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,472,278 tokens. The official website for Infinitus Token is inftech.io . Infinitus Token’s official message board is medium.com/infinitustoken

Infinitus Token Token Trading

