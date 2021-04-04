Injective Protocol (INJ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.47 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for about $12.97 or 0.00022182 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $208.21 million and approximately $29.47 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00075302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.21 or 0.00306534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00092531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.40 or 0.00763558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,122.18 or 0.99417009 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,055,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

