Ink (INK) Hits Market Capitalization of $567,268.90

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 23.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Ink has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. Ink has a market cap of $567,268.90 and approximately $90,883.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00076325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.70 or 0.00309815 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00092938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.45 or 0.00752721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028563 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

