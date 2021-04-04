InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of INM traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.41. 69,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

