INO COIN Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.33 or 0.00010758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $298,532.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00052743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.69 or 0.00690988 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028003 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

