Insider Selling: Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Sells 35,713 Shares of Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$41,069.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,203 shares in the company, valued at C$576,383.45.

CR traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.65. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$1.29. The company has a market cap of C$169.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$42.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.37.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.