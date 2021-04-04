Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Insights Network has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $40,405.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.36 or 0.00686268 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00027660 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,478,482 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.