Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.88. 270,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.60 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.07.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.