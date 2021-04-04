Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.88. 270,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.60 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.07.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

