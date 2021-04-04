Insureum Price Tops $0.0958 on Major Exchanges (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 65.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum token can now be purchased for $0.0958 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $20.50 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00052285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.13 or 0.00682222 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00070296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027720 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

