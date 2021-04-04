INT Hits Market Capitalization of $6.90 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. INT has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $1.94 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INT has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. One INT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.02 or 0.00687134 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027945 BTC.

About INT

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.