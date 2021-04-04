Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $2,230,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $72,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,348,130 shares of company stock worth $96,954,820. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

