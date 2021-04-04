Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.83.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The company had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

