International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.51% from the stock’s current price.

IMXI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of IMXI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. 106,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,760. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $585.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.44.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $376,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,376. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after buying an additional 749,925 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

