Internet of People Price Hits $0.0469 on Major Exchanges (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Internet of People has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $631,506.05 and $94.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Internet of People

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet of People Coin Trading

