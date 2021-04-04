Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.43.

XENT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,438 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at $12,199,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at $5,651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 235,862 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $693.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

