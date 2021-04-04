Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VKI. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 265,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 211,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 519.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 96,166 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.