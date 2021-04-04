Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Stake Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,467 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 114,638 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7,595.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 121,521 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,389,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 216,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.