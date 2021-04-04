Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.45% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,240.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMN opened at $25.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

