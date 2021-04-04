Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 874,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 359,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 257,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 240,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $53.33.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.