ION Price Tops $0.0322 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. ION has a market cap of $440,231.62 and $1,741.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ION has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00049950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00282195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00029081 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006469 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,560,287 coins and its circulating supply is 13,660,287 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

