IONChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,417.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $411,239.70 and approximately $3,417.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00052594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.92 or 0.00693228 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00028021 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.