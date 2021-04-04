Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 113,867 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 323,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 95,501 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,503,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 910.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.