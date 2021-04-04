IoT Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.55 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002721 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00067165 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

ITC is a coin. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.