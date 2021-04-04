IOTA Price Reaches $1.58 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. IOTA has a total market cap of $4.40 billion and $98.32 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002707 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VITE (VITE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00061431 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

