IoTeX Trading Up 27.6% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $515.92 million and $149.53 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00053233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00041589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.79 or 0.00681254 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.