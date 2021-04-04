IQeon (IQN) Price Tops $2.73

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $14.97 million and $714,863.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00004650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00052625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.77 or 0.00690685 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00027923 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.